Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 7,130 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

