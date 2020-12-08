Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of AeroVironment worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 230.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 30.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

