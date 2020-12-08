Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,280 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Simmons First National worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.