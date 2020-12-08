Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,015 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 76.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,959 shares of company stock worth $415,551 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

