Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 36,964 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,964 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

