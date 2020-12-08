Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,578 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,525. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $422.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.99 and a 200-day moving average of $360.69. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.