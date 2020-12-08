Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,541 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 300.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rambus by 53.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,738 shares of company stock worth $583,342. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

