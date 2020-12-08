Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HP opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

