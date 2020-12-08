Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Owens & Minor worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 13.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMI opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

