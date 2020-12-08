Raymond James (RJF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by 111.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of RJF opened at $94.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $551,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,228 shares of company stock worth $6,617,859. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

