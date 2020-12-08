Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $636.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $636.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $495.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.