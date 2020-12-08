Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after acquiring an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,490,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,077,000 after buying an additional 820,436 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,784 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,154 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

