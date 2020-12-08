Reviewing Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM 12.98% -141.29% 8.98% Saga Communications 3.72% 3.48% 2.67%

16.8% of Sirius XM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sirius XM and Saga Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $7.79 billion 3.55 $914.00 million $0.20 32.60 Saga Communications $123.07 million 1.06 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Sirius XM has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sirius XM and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 1 1 11 0 2.77 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sirius XM currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Sirius XM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Saga Communications on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. The company also provides streaming service that includes a range of music and non-music channels, and podcasts, as well as channels that are not available on its satellite radio service; and offers applications to allow consumers to access its streaming service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its Website. Further, the company provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 29, 2020, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-four AM radio stations, and seventy-seven metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

