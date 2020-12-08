Reviewing ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) & TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TEGNA and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 0 2 4 0 2.67 ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A

TEGNA currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.76%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TEGNA pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TEGNA has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TEGNA and ViacomCBS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.41 $286.23 million $1.38 10.70 ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.83 $3.31 billion N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than TEGNA.

Volatility and Risk

TEGNA has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 9.51% 17.43% 4.06% ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57%

Summary

ViacomCBS beats TEGNA on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

