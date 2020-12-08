Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RXLSF opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

