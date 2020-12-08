Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RXLSF opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Rexel has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit