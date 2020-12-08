Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) versus Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) Head to Head Contrast

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Americas Gold and Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $43.17 billion 2.11 $8.01 billion $6.33 11.53 Americas Gold and Silver $58.41 million 5.98 -$32.65 million ($0.30) -9.87

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Americas Gold and Silver. Americas Gold and Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rio Tinto Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americas Gold and Silver has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Americas Gold and Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Americas Gold and Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 1 10 6 0 2.29 Americas Gold and Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Americas Gold and Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Americas Gold and Silver -88.26% -16.20% -10.16%

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Americas Gold and Silver on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company also owns a 60% interests in the Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho; and a 100% interests in the Relief Canyon mine located in the Pershing County, Nevada, the United States. In addition, it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

