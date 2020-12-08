Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Rockwell Automation worth $111,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,709. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

