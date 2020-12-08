Roth Capital Downgrades Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.30.

BNGO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

