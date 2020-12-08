Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $74.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of HQY opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 93.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 25.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in HealthEquity by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

