ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

ROYUF stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.40. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80.

