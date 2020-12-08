Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 56.1% over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $449.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

