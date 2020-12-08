Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Mizuho currently has $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 74.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 314.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 45,934 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

