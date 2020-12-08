Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $185.57 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

