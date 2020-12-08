Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $185.57 on Friday. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 662.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
