Scotiabank Increases Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$9.00

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of XTC opened at C$8.99 on Friday. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.72 and a 52 week high of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$353.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

