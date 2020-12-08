Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 11,272 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

SAIL stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,190 shares of company stock worth $3,174,359 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

