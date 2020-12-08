Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 4,808 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after buying an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,319. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

