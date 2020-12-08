Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

