Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

