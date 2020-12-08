Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,788,052 shares of company stock worth $202,315,188 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit