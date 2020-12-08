Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

