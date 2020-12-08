Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SAP by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in SAP by 3.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $123.22 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

