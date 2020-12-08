Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 449,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 234,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 180,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

