Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

