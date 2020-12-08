Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,830,000 after buying an additional 270,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

