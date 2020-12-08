Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $359,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

