Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $462,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

