Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $468,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 62.5% in the third quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 134,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 42,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE BLL opened at $95.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,672 shares of company stock worth $8,321,047 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

