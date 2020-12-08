Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.