Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

