Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $227.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.03 and a 200 day moving average of $260.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.