Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

