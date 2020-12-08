Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,347.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,289.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,195.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.95.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

