Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 7,550 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 873,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,176,000 after buying an additional 336,289 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 272,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $66.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

