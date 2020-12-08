Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ABB by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

