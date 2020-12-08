Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 253 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $40,205,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

GD opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

