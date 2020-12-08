Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 328 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after buying an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 31.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 21.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

DOV stock opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

