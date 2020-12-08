Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 8,145 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

