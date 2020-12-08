Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,084.40 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $997.91 and a 200 day moving average of $962.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,777.68, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

