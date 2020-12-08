Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Increases By 16.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

