Short Interest in Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Increases By 16.3%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 1,252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDRLF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.59. Seadrill has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

