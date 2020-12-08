Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Grows By 16.0%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

